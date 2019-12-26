The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P802.4-million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Christmas Eve.

According to Director III Joel B Plaza, Regional Director of PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region (RO-NCR), they arrested Chinese suspect Zhang Yun Quan, alias Francis, 30, at Barangay Sienna, Quezon City.

Confiscated from Zhang were around two kilograms of white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, with a standard drug price of P13,600,000.

Also discovered from the suspect’s apartment were some 116 packs of suspected shabu, concealed in Chinese teabags, weighing around 116 kgs and with estimated value of P788,800,000.

Plaza said that operatives of PDEA RO-NCR Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET) conducted surveillance to the suspect for the past two weeks, also the duration of his stay in the said apartment that allegedly served as his drug warehouse.

Criminal charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS