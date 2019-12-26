Two government troops were killed while five others were wounded in an ambush allegedly perpetrated by a scalawag soldier in Lanao del Sur on Christmas eve, military official said Wednesday.

According to Brig. Gen. Bagnus Gaerlan Jr., Army's 1st Infantry Division acting commander, the soldiers were to respond to an ambush that took place last Monday in Barangay Bandaraingud, Pagayawan when waylaid by certain Corporal Nao Mohammad Lassam around 7am Tuesday in the same village.

He said that pursuit operation has been ongoing against the suspect.

During an ambush last Monday, Executive Master Sergeant Amen Lucman Macalangan, the police chief of Binidayan town, and his driver were killed while their two other companions were unhurt. DMS