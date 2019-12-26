Christmas celebration "generally peaceful" ? PNP

The celebration of Christmas was "generally peaceful and orderly," according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday.

“The PNP finds Christmas eve and today to be generally peaceful and orderly with no major untoward incident reported,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The PNP continues to observe and respect the Suspension of Offensive Police Operations but maintains a high state of readiness to respond to possible enemy hostile actions,” he added.

Banac said they will continue to provide rescue and relief assistance to local government units and locals affected by typhoon "Ursula."

But he added that the police will remain alert and vigilant to prevent occurrence of crimes to ensure security of the public this holiday season.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), attributed the safe and peaceful Christmas celebration in Metro Manila to their intensified preparations.

“It took more than serious preparations” Sinas said.

NCRPO’s preparations include tactical and strategic deployment of personnel, ceaseless shock and awe operations by Explosive Ordinance Division, continuous conduct of "Oplan Sita," check points, "Oplan Galugad," and other police operations geared against the proliferation of all forms of criminality in the Metro.

“We give back the success of this endeavor to the people of Metro Manila for their continuing support to NCRPO and the Philippine National Police. In addition to this, I would like to recognize the effort of our comrades and the sacrifices of their families and loved ones who, for love of country, once again celebrated Christmas eve away from their presence. Our labor is not in vain,” Sinas said.

The PNP has been on full alert status for 21 days starting December 15 to January 5 in line with the holiday celebrations. Ella Dionisio/DMS