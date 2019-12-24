The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said there is no need for the cancellation of a unilateral ceasefire between the government and communist rebels despite an explosion from a landmine by alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members in Iloilo.

Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, the PNP officer-in-charge, said two police officers sustained injuries in their faces when the landmine exploded at 9:2o am in Barangay Singon, Tubungan, Iloilo.

“We are not in a position yet to recommend that should be cancelled,” he said.

Gamboa added they will count the incident as violation to the unilateral ceasefire once it is confirmed that the NPA who attacked the police officers.

“Initially there was a massive operation there for the past few days and we are pursuing the NPAs and probably there is a very big possibility that this (attack) is theirs,” he said.

“We will count it as a violation on their part… so let’s both count if we also have violations,” he said.

The unilateral ceasefire was announced by President Rodrigo Duterte Sunday night.

Members of 1st Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC) and 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) were on their vehicle when an explosion occurred.

Patrolman Eric Galve and Police Staff Sergeant Ian John Lindo were injured while their patrol car was damaged.

Gamboa said the PNP will continue to monitor the communist rebels.

“As I have said the PNP would always be alert but definitely we cannot go on the offensive because of our declaration because on the part of the government we declared it and we will abide by it… but we will still be actively monitoring them,” Gamboa said.

He told his men to not give the enemy a chance to take advantage of the unilateral ceasefire. Ella Dionisio/DMS