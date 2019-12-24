One soldier was killed while six were wounded after alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members attacked soldiers in Camarines Norte hours after the government declared a unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire on Monday.

Maj. Ricky Anthony Aguilar, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division spokesman said a platoon from the 92nd Division Reconnaissance Company (92DRC) was about to return to their base following the declaration of ceasefire when they were attacked armed men.

“While on their way back at Barangay Baay of Labo town around 9 o'clock in the morning today, an undetermined number of communist terrorists fired upon them and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) killing one and wounding six military personnel,” he said.

“According to the report, one platoon of 92nd Division Reconnaissance Company (92DRC) was supposed to conduct security operation but was pulled out in compliance with the existing SOMO ( suspension of military operations) which took effect from 12 am of December 23 until January 7, 2020,” he added.

Aguilar said “Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB) under Major Gen. Fernando Trinidad condemned the communist terrorist group’s treacherous act and their gross violation of the ceasefire”.

“The use of IED on the other hand is also a clear violation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL),” he said

“Gen. Trinidad expressed his strong disappointment with the terrorist group's defiance of the agreed Christmas truce which aims to give Bicolanos a peaceful way to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ,” said Aguilar.

“This action is a clear manifestation of their deceptive and ill motives as well as their use of terror and violence to show their strength which, for so long a time, hampers the government's campaign to attain sustainable peace and development,” he added.

Aguilar said was the Communist Party of the Philippines Central Committee who “was the first to declare a truce and called all its guerrilla units nationwide to suspend military operations which took effect right after the government's declaration of SOMO and Suspension of Police Operations (SOPO).”

“JTFB maintains its stand to comply with the ceasefire and assured the public that it will not compromise their safety and security hence all military units are still on alert to pre-empt any atrocities that the communist terrorist group’s plan to spread,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS