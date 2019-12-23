Authorities on Sunday seized P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs from a high value target in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Police Col.Julian Entoma, director of Negros Oriental Provincial Police said arrested suspect as Norman Castillo, 29, who is a high value target at the provincial level.

Initial report said Castillo was arrested at Barangay Camanjac, Dumaguete City around 5:45 am after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur buyer.

Authorities also confiscated 207 pieces of plastic sachets of suspected shabu amounting to P6, 800, 000.

Confiscated items will be submitted to the Provincial Crime Laboratory Office for examination while the arrested suspect was brought to Dumaguete City Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS