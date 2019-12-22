Malacañang on Saturday assured that the public can look forward on the genuine change brought by the Duterte administration by 2020.

In a Pulse Asia survey released on Friday, around 93 percent of Filipinos said they have positive and hope-filled outlook for the coming new year.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the current administration has a lot in store for the Filipinos to look forward to in 2020.

"2019 has been an exemplary year for the Philippines. Last April, we received a BBB+ investment rating (a notch away from A rating and the highest credit rating the Philippines has received) which is an expression of confidence on the leadership and administration of President Rodrigo Duterte," he said in a statement.

Panelo also cited and credited the government's Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law and the Build, Build, Build Infrastructure Program for the optimism of the Filipinos.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the percentage of poor Filipinos has decreased during the Duterte administration. He explained that the decline has been faster compared to the percentage in the past three years.

"Poverty incidence, as per the Philippine Statistics Authority, dropped to 16.6% last year from 23.3% in 2015. This means that 5.9 million Filipinos were lifted out of poverty," he said.

The government, according to Panelo, is confident in facing a peaceful and successful new year with the Filipino people. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS