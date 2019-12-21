The inter-agency Technical Working Group (TWG) on Motorcycle Taxis on Friday has extended the pilot implementation from December 23 to March 23 2020.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation ( DOTr) made the decision during a meeting with the shortlisted providers for the extension of motorcycle taxis pilot implementation where two more were chosen to join.

''Pursuant to the mandate of the TWG, after careful evaluation, inspection, and validation of the overall operational readiness of the applicants, an additional two providers ? JoyRide and Move It, were chosen to partake in the extension of the MC Taxi Pilot Implementation,'' it said.

Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It will participate in the extended pilot implementation starting December 23 2019 up to March 23 2020.

They have an overall allotted cap of 39,000 registered bikers -- 10,000 bikers per transport network company for Metro Manila and 3,000 bikers per TNC for Metro Cebu operations.

Prior to the termination of the pilot implementation on December 16 2019, the six companies eyed to also provide motorcycle taxi services submitted and presented their proposals to the TWG.

Upon initial qualification, four companies were considered, evaluated, and inspected in terms of company profile, operational plans, facilities and equipment as basis of their compliance.

Present in the meeting were TWG chairman and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ( LTFRB) member Antonio Gardiola Jr., co-chairman Asec. Edgar Galvante of Land Transportation Office, vice-chairman and LTFRB board member Ronaldo Corpus, co-v ice chairman Clarence Guinto of LTO, Asec. Mark Steven Pastor of DOTr-Legal, Danilo Encela of LTO, and Joel Bolano of the LTFRB Technical Division.

LTFRB Chairman Martin B. Delgra III and Ariel Inton of Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection also attended. DMS