Brig. Gen. Rowen Tolentino has been installed as the Philippine Army's chief of staff in a ceremony in Fort Bonifacio on Friday.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said the turnover ceremony was led by Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay.

During the ceremony, the chief of staff office symbol was turned over from the outgoing Major Gen. Jesus Sarsagat to Tolentino.

Zagala said Sarsagat, who took the post in January this year, is set to retire as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56 by December 25.

In his message to Tolentino, Gapay said: “I expect objectivity and truthfulness in your feedback, transparency and accountability on matters of logistics and finance, and deliberateness in planning and operations."

"Let us continue the tradition of excellence that our predecessors have left us as we bring our organization closer to our goal of becoming a world-class Army that is a source of national pride,” he added.

Zalaga said Tolentino is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Makatao” Class of 1989.

Tolentino accomplished a course in Project Planning, Development and Management in 2004, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2007 and a Senior Executive Course on National Security in 2015. said Zagala.

He also took the Armor Captain’s Career Course in the US Army Armor School in 2001 and Command and General Staff Course at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Command and General Staff College in 2008, said Zagala.

Prior to his assumption, Tolentino served as the deputy commander of the training and doctrine command of the PA, said Zagala. Robina Asido/DMS