Most Flipinos have optimistic views on the holiday season and on facing a new year, a Pulse Asia Research survey revealed on Friday.

Nearly half or 48 percent of Filipinos believe that the holiday season will be more prosperous for them and their families.

The optimistic view is reflected by mostly those from Mindanawons (57 percent) and Class ABC (68 percent) as well as some from Class D (49 percent).

Meanwhile, 11 percent Filipinos had contrary opinions and 41 percent said the holidays will not be any different from the one they had last year.

"These figures are essentially the same as those recorded by Pulse Asia Research in December 2018," the research institution said.

Based on the survey - similar to the data collected last year- about 35 or 48 percent of those in Metro Manila, rest of Luzon, and Class E expect a better holiday celebration or the same as last year. In Visayas, 52 percent said this year's celebration will be the same.

According to Pulse Asia Research, the only difference found in last year and this year's survey were: the drop in percentage of Visayans who have optimistic views on the coming holidays (-25 percentage points); increase in percentage of Visayans who believe they will have the same celebration as the one they had a year ago (+21 percentage points); and decline in percentage of Mindanawons who see no change in their year-on-year holiday celebration (-12 percentage points).

The survey also bared that majority or 93 percent of Filipinos said they will face 2020 with hope.

"Majority figures are recorded in all geographic areas and socio-economic classes (90 percent to 98 percent and 91 percent to 97 percent, respectively)," the survey read.

Only seven percent expressed indecision while one percent will face the coming year without hope.

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 8 using face-to-face interviews. It has a ± 2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS