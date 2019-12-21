Inspired by China, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he wants a daily military drills to honor national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

Duterte made the statement during the closing ceremony of the National ROTC Summit and 1st Presidential Silent Drill Competition held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, some meters away from Rizal's monument.

"I was inspired when I went to China because every sundown, they have a drill. A drill before the flag is lowered. And people congregate every afternoon to see the drill performed by the different units assigned for that day," he said in a speech.

Duterte delivered a speech with a bulletproof glass panel on his front as part of security measure.

The President said he wants the drill to be done every day, whether there are people watching or not.

"Do it for the country. I want to go into a sort of an activity to honor Rizal and our country. Do it and I order it every day," the President said, adding that the Armed Forces of the Philippines will spearhead the daily activity.

Rizal was executed by Spanish authorities for rebellion, sedition and conspiracy on December 30, 1896 in Bagumbayan, the old name of Luneta.

Duterte also reiterated the importance of having the Reserve Officer's Training Corps program.

"These undertakings highlight the importance of the ROTC program in [inculcating] in the hearts of young Filipinos critical values for nation-building such as perseverance, discipline, excellence, leadership, and loyalty and patriotism," he said.

During the silent drill competition, the Philippine Military Academy won the first prize out of seven institutions that participated in the activity. The group received P300,000 cash prize. Celerina Monte/DMS