President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make an "important" announcement regarding issues hounding the two water concessionaires in Metro Manila on January 6 2020.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters on Thursday Duterte would make sure something would happen on the matter after the Department of Justice found some "onerous" and "disadvantageous" provisions in the 1997 concession agreements with Ayala-owned Manila Water Company, Inc. and Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

"He (Duterte) said he will either rise or fall with this issue...he won't allow that nothing happens on this case," he said.

"Let's wait. He said he will make an important announcement on January 6," Panelo added.

He said Duterte would not step out of the presidency without resolving the matter.

Panelo refused to give further details on what could be Duterte's important announcement early next year.

"I will not preempt the President, because I asked permission to issue, he said, 'Not yet'," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

The government wants to renegotiate the ''onerous'' provisions in the concession agreements.

Duterte also earlier threatened to send to jail those involved in the crafting of the "disadvantageous" contracts. Celerina Monte/DMS