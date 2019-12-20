Two alleged high-ranking leaders of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with police and the military in Novaliches, Quezon City, Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, a combined police and military operation took place around 3:30 pm at a safe house in Princess Anne Street, Queensland Subdivision.

Authorities issued a warrant of arrest againt suspects identified as Eleuterio Sadyaw Agmaliw alias Omeng and Freddie Dailed alias Poldo due to cases of destructive arson, murder and frustrated murder.

However, while serving the arrest warrants, the two suspects allegedly fired at the authorities which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two parties.

The 45-minute firefight resulted in the death of Agmaliw and Dailed. Some police personnel sustained injuries and were brought to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were an M-16 rifle with loaded magazine, a loaded caliber 45 pistol, a loaded caliber 38, two hand grenades, improvised explosive device components, cellphones, laptop and seditious documents. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS