Malacanang refused on Thursday to comment on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace did not want to meddle on the affairs of another country.

"In the same way that we react on any intrusion into the processes of our government, we'd rather not make any comment on that. Other than saying the same way that impeachment in this country is decided on the basis of party affiliations, perhaps they are also like that," he said.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump, which will lead to his trial in the Senate early next year.

The House charged Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors on two articles of impeachment. The US leader allegedly abused his power and obstructed Congress.

President Rodrigo Duterte considers Trump as his friend. Celerina Monte/DMS