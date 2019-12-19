The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said they will assure that the decision of the court on the 2009 Maguindanao massacre will be upheld whatever the verdict will be.

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said they have not received any threats in relation to the December 19 promulgation in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“At the moment, we have not received any validated threat against security but we assure Rep. Esmael 'Toto' Mangudadatu and all families of the victims that their security remains paramount,” he said.

Banac said they are ready to provide additional security detail through the Police Security and Protection Group when requested, subject to existing laws and policies.

“Whatever the verdict, the PNP will assure that the decision of the court will be upheld,” he said.

“The PNP urges the public to remain calm, but alert and vigilant even as security is further tightened by NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) under Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas in anticipation of the promulgation and verdict of Maguindanao massacre tomorrow,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS