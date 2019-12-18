More than a dozen alleged victims of human trafficking in Zamboanga City were rescued on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday

Capt. Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said 13 victims were rescued by the personnel from PCG Station in Zamboanga, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of Justice (DOJ) in Region IX, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) in Western Mindanao at the Zamboanga City port.

"The victims, who were all females, were rescued while on board MV Antonia-1, a vessel owned and operated by Aleson Shipping Line Incorporated," he said.

"It was scheduled to depart Zamboanga City bound to Sandakan, Sabah," he added.

Balilo said based on initial assessment majority of the victims came from Luzon.

"After the profiling, they were turned over to DSWD in Barangay San Roque, Zamboanga City for further investigation and case build-up operation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS