Eleven people died in separate vehicular accidents in the southern part of Luzon, according to the authorities.

Cardona Police Station said nine people died in a three-vehicle collision involving two trucks and one passenger jeepney.

In a phone interview, Police Master Sergeant Lediboy Tamares, the investigator in the case, said the delivery truck carrying sand and gravel lost its control upon reaching Barangay Looc in Cardona, Rizal around 5 pm.

"The truck is running fast causing it to the jeepney and the dump truck," Tamares said.

The driver of the delivery truck and nine others died on the spot while two others were wounded and was brought to the hospital.

The drivers of the dump truck and the jeepney were already under police custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, two persons died while around 20 others were injured after a delivery truck allegedly experienced mechanical error and collided with multiple vehicles along Indang Road in Barangay Poblacion 2, Mendez, Cavite around 7:15 last Monday.

Report from Cavite police said the driver of the truck is now under hospital arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing on the said incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS