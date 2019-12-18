wo policemen died while four others were injured after the vehicle they were riding slammed into mahogany trees in Zamboanga Sibugay Monday evening.

Police Brigadier Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, identified the fatalities as Police Corporal Jourecel Jake Celestial and Patrolman Alexander Laquinon.

Injured cops were Police Corporal Rommel Apiong, the driver of the said vehicle, Patrolman Stephen Ray Lanigao, Patrolman Logie Servo, and Patrolman Arcel Matugas.

Initial investigation disclosed the incident transpired at around 9:16 pm along the national highway of Barangay Guilawa in Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The policemen were responding to an emergency call requesting assistance at Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay when their vehicle overshot the curved portion of the road and hit three mahogany trees. Their vehicle crashed on the opposite side of the road hitting a parked motorcycle.

Celestial and Laquinon died on the spot while four of their companions were immediately brought to the hospital.

All involved policemen were members of the 903rd Maneuvering Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9. Ella Dionisio/DMS