Former President Benigno Aquino III was discharged on Tuesday from the hospital after his confinement for one week, his spokesperson said.

In a message, lawyer Abigail Valte said Aquino thanks those who sent prayers and well-wishes.

"Happy to report that Former President Noynoy Aquino has been discharged from the hospital today," she said.

Aquino was admitted at the Makati Medical Center on December 9 for "scheduled check-up and a routine procedure," Valte earlier said.

She said that the 59-year old former president was placed at Intensive Care Unit for a "short period as the hospital could secure him easily from there."

"He moved to a regular room last Tuesday morning (December 10). He asked that he be moved to a regular room as he did not want to disturb the other patients, and his state was not critical," she added.

Valte said it took about one week before Aquino was discharged from the hospital because "his doctors took the opportunity to run all tests necessary for someone his age."

Last month, Aquino admitted that he had pneumonia. Celerina Monte/DMS