Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday postponed the release of her report on the government's anti-drug campaign to focus on relief efforts following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted Davao del Sur and other nearby provinces on Sunday.

Robredo was to reveal her report regarding her short role as the co-chair of Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

"There is still another time to talk about this. It's more important to focus on how we can help our fellow countrymen," she said during a press conference.

At least four were reported dead in the quake, the fourth to hit the region this year. This is the first which had a town in Davao del Sur as the epicenter, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) said.

Before being sacked by President Rodrigo Duterte last November 24, Robredo worked as the ICAD's co-chair with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for 19 days.

"I just want to take this opportunity to ask for your help. Continuous aftershocks are still being felt and the victims are getting traumatized," said Robredo.

Robredo said she has ordered her team to help quake victims. She also asked everyone to cut back on their holiday celebration.

"I ordered everyone to scale-down and have a simple Christmas celebration. The victims need our help. I also ask everyone to pray for those in Davao and Cotabato," Robredo said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS