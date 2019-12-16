An alleged New People’s Army leader and four of his men died in an encounter with government forces in Sorsogon province Sunday morning.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said the clash between 31st Infantry Battalion and undetermined number of NPA members broke at around 7:15 am at Barangay Tugas in Matnog, Sorsogon.

The encounter resulted to the death of a certain Robert Estiller, also known as “Cindy or Meo,” and four other rebels.

Estiller was the commanding officer of the NPA Sentro De Garbidad (SDG), Larangan 2, which operates in Sorsogon.

Authorities also recovered four high powered firearms, including an M203 rifle.

The Bicol Regional Police Office ordered all its unit commanders to be on alert and intensify their station and camp defense.

Heightened checkpoint operations were also conducted after the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS