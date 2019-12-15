Authorities on Saturday arrested six Chinese nationals for three separate cases of alleged kidnapping.

In an initial report, the Philippine National Police Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) went to a two-story house inside a village in Bacoor City, Cavite around 5:30 pm

Upon reaching the place, police saw the suspects with one of the alleged kidnapped victim.

The operatives immediately nabbed the suspects identified as Zhong Shuo Cheng, Wang Su Long, Du A Long, Zhu Lin Feng, Zou Jin, and Yang Bo Kuan.

Recovered from the suspects were their personal belongings, packaging tape, teaser gun, and cellphones.

Authorities were also able to rescue two Chinese women namely Zhang Juanzi, and Shen Wenhui and Vietnamese Pham Thi Tu.

Police said the operation stemmed from a report from Du Huafeng last Thursday regarding an alleged kidnapping of his girlfriend, Thi Tu. According to the complainant, at 2:55 pm on Wednesday, he received a WeChat message and picture of his handcuffed girlfriend.

The suspects demanded money amounting to 200,000 renminbi or more than one million pesos. The complainant said he deposited 60,000 renminbi but the suspects did not release the victim.

A separate complaint was also made by Chang Hsiang Hao to the PNP-AKG on Wednesday. According to the report, Hao's girlfriend Juanzi left last Tuesday but was never seen again.

Similar to the other case, the complainant received a WeChat message and picture of the victim. The suspects demanded P700,000 for the release of Juanzi. The complainant deposited around P850,000 but the kidnappers did not set the victim free.

Authorities said the third victim was abducted inside a hotel in Paranaque Thursday afternoon.

An inquest proceeding was conducted on Saturday at the Department of Justice against the suspects for the kidnapping for ransom with serious illegal detention and rape. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS