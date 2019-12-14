The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will be on red alert status inside its headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa for the scheduled promulgation of the Maguindanao massacre on December 19.

“(It will be) red alert inside the camp during the promulgation and Taguig City Police will be on heightened alert,” Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said in a press briefing on Friday.

Sinas said he already met with all the government and law enforcement agencies who will be involved during the promulgation to be held at Quezon City jail annex inside Camp Bagong Diwa.

He reiterated that there will be a lockdown on December 18 as requested by the Supreme Court.

Asked if there will be a signal jamming on the day of promulgation, Sinas said there is no need.

“We discussed with the judges that it’s more harmful than good to conduct signal jam inside,” he said.

Sinas added they were still waiting for Representative Esmael Mangudadatu if he will request for additional security.

“But the one who will secure the judges and the court employees is the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) while the prosecutors will be the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT),” he said.

“The Special Action Force (SAF) will be the backup for the security on the camp,” he added.

In a statement, Sinas said a meeting was conducted to strengthen ties among counterpart agencies to beef up government’s operational readiness on the day of the judgement in the massacre, which is considered the worst election-related violence and deadliest attack to the press.

“This is our move to brace and equip our force especially the Team NCRPO in maintaining peace and order as well as ensure public safety and internal security on its D-day as a way to counter any possible threat,” he said.

He disclosed the NCRPO Mobile Reactionary Force, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, will be solely responsible for the security of the camp. Ella Dionisio/DMS