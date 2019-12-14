A US-funded training institution for peacekeeping operations was inaugurated in a military camp in Tarlac Thursday, an official said Friday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Peacekeeping Operations Center (AFPPKOC) and the Joint United States Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG-Philippines) unveiled the Central Training Complex (CTC) and the Mess Hall of the Peacekeepers in a handover ceremony in Camp O'Donnell, Sta. Lucia in Capas.

"The said training facilities were funded by the United States government through the Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) and JUSMAG-Philippines in support to the Center as a training institution for peacekeeping operations. AFPPKOC trains AFP units and personnel for United Nations deployment,” said AFP Peacekeeping Operations Assistance Chief Major Alberto Caber.

According to him, the CTC, named as Bulwagang Romulo in honor of Carlos P. Romulo who was the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1949, has an auditorium, classrooms, driving simulation room, language laboratory, offices, and VIP lounge while the Mess Hall of the Peacekeepers is a dining facility that can accommodate up to 400 students.

The training facilities are expected to help promote the accessibility, sufficiency and professionalism of training of future peacekeepers of the AFP.

AFPPKOC is the AFP’s premier training institution for peacekeeping operations in support of the AFP’s international commitments. Robina Asido/DMS