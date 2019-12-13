Malacanang has congratulated all the athletes and their support staff in the recently-concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games, saying they are all winners.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace is happy not because all the 11 participating countries secured medals but their athletes "will be bringing wonderful and unforgettable memories with them to their homes."

But it could be recalled that prior to the official opening of the SEA Games on November 30, athletes from some countries complained of the logistical problems they encountered, such as on their hotel accommodation, transportation, and food.

"The Palace congratulates all the athletes and their support staff. All of you did a wonderful job giving pride and honor to your respective countries. Your very presence here alone means you are all winners," said Panelo.

He also commended the members of the Philippine contingent for becoming the overall champion of the biennial regional sports event, with a record-breaking 149 gold medals, constituting a substantial part of the total 385 medals our country received.

Vietnam came in second in the medal tally, with 98 gold, 85 silver, and 105 bronze or a total of 288 medals.

Thailand ranked third, with 92 gold, 103 silver, and 123 bronze; Indonesia was at fourth place with 72 gold, 84 silver, 111 bronze; and Malaysia at fifth place with 55 gold, 58 silver, and 71 bronze.

Singapore got 53 gold medals, 46 silver, and 68 bronze; Myanmar, 4 gold, 18 silver, and 51 bronze; Cambodia, 4 gold, 6 silver, 36 bronze; Brunei, 2 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze; Laos, 1 gold, 5 silver, and 28 bronze; and Timor-Leste, 1 silver and 5 bronze.

Panelo cited the high emotions, the broken records, the blood, sweat and tears of the athletes and their coaches during the 11-day regional event, which ended on Wednesday.

"We likewise witnessed harmony, camaraderie and sportsmanship prevailing among countries in Southeast Asia, not to mention the mesmerizing performances in the opening ceremonies and the jovial infectious mood that engulfed the thousands of attendees," he added.

The Philippines officially handed over the hosting of chores of the 2021 SEA Games to Vietnam during the closing ceremony held in New Clark City in Tarlac province. Celerina Monte/DMS