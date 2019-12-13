The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured Representative Esmael Mangudadatu of his safety and security as promulgation on the Maguindanao massacre is set next week.

“Even as he is still mulling to discuss his concern with PNP Officer-in-charge Police Liuetenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, we’d like to assure Rep. Esmael 'Toto' Mangudadatu that his safety and security is paramount,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a statement Wednesday.

Banac said at the local level, they have sufficient number of PNP personnel authorized to ensure his safety and security.

“We can also help him arrange for a permanent security detail with the Police Security Protection Group which has the mandate to provide police security detail to government officials,” he said.

“Rotation, movement, and assignment of personnel are part of the administrative functions of the PNP,” he added.

The promulgation of Maguindanao massacre case was set by Quezon City RTC Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes on December 19 at the Quezon City jail annex in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City after the SC granted her request for 30-day extension to resolve the mass murder case.

Investigation showed that the 58 victims were part of a convoy that accompanied the registration of then Buluan town Vice Mayor Esmael Mangudadatu for the 2010 gubernatorial election.

The incident is known as the Philippines' worst case election-related violence and the single deadliest attack on the press since detailed records were kept.

After conducting preliminary investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple murder cases against 197 accused led by prominent members of the Ampatuan clan. Around 117 people have been arrested including the Ampatuans while charges against nine others have been dropped, including the three who were allowed to become state witnesses and eleven of them are now out on bail.

Seven of them died while in detention, including former Maguindanao Governor Andal Ampatuan Sr.

The PNP earlier said they intensified their manhunt operation against the 80 other suspects who remain at-large, including former Salibo town vice mayor Datu Kanor Ampatuan and Datu Bahnarin Ampatuan, the ex-mayor of Mamasapano. Ella Dionisio/DMS