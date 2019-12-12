Due to inconsistency of his answers, the Makati City Police Station on Wednesday said they are eyeing the husband of the Chinese woman who was forcibly brought inside a van in Paseo De Roxas, Makati City last Monday as one of their “persons of interest”.

In a TV interview, Makati City police chief, Police Colonel Rogelio Simon said the husband of Mie Zhu went to their office on Tuesday.

“There were some questions we asked him. We repeated those questions and every time he answers, some details change,” Simon said.

“We asked about his location, where is he during that time and what was he doing… he mentioned a time and place but after verification, he was not there,” he added.

Zhu’s husband is allegedly Chen Tangbin, as shown in a photocopy of his identification card which was one of the recovered documents in the area where the victim was taken.

Authorities said a certain Zhu Jianwei was being considered as a person of interest as his name is written on the deed of sale which was recovered by them.

Simon said the address and driver’s license of Zhu were fake.

Aside from these documents, a part of a vehicle was also recovered in the area.

“A side flare with barcode fell… our assessment is the car is not brand new (and) because of the wear and tear it got removed when they sped up,” he said.

Though some netizens suspect the documents were planted, Simon said if the video is played in slow motion, some documents fell during the commotion.

The video of Mie Zhu being forced to enter a vehicle went viral after it was posted online.

Authorities said they are still not considering the incident as kidnap-for-ransom as the victim was seen in the CCTV calmly going with the suspects who are wearing masks before she shouted for help. Ella Dionisio/DMS