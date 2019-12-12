The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also not recommend a ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) during the holiday season.

“That (truce) is something that the AFP is not going to recommend because in the past, we are talking about historical records, every time the ceasefires are being declared they take advantage of this,” said Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a television interview Wednesday.

“They start to recruit, refurbish, regroup and research so we do not them to be able to that and take advantage of the season, while we are for peace we are for a lasting and inclusive peace, not just a short period of time,” he said.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he will not recommend holiday truce with the communists.

But Lorenzana said he will only agree with declaring a ceasefire if the rebels will stop their illegal and violent activities.

“While the NPA may not attack our troops, but they are free to do their other works such recovering barangays, recruit new fighters, increase their militias, extort from businesses. If they stop these activities we may agree to a ceasefire,” said Lorenzana. Robina Asido/DMS