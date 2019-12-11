Malacanang said on Tuesday a reported kidnapping of a Chinese woman in Makati City was an isolated incident.

However, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, urged the public to be on alert.

"I think that particular incident is isolated. I have not heard of any kidnapping cases reported whether by the media or by word of mouth ? except for that video that went viral," he said in a press briefing.

Contrary to Panelo's statement, there were reported cases of abductions involving Chinese nationals in the past months in some areas in Metro Manila and nearby places.

The abduction of the Chinese woman went viral on social media, causing fears to netizens.

"Well, they should always be alert whenever they are out and be conscious around them. If they see any suspicious men or women lurking around, they should report it immediately to the police authorities," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS