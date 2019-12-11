The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomes the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte not to extend martial law after the end of the year.

"The AFP was among security-related agencies that were consulted as to whether or not martial law will be extended or not. And we’re pleased that our recommendation for the non -extension of ML was considered by the Commander-in-Chief," said Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, on Tuesday.

"We have cited several reasons like improved security climate in Mindanao, the continues decline of the Daesh-inspired local terrorist groups, and to further promote an environment more conducive to economic activities as it did in terms of increase in trade and commerce in Mindanao," he said.

It can be recalled that the recommendation of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana against the extension of martial in Mindanao was submitted to the palace last week.

Arevalo said the military "will continue to collaborate with local chief executives, and the people in the communities in the conduct of our current activities to sustain these gains brought about by martial law."

"The AFP will pursue our advocacy towards the amendment of the Human Security Act into an Anti-Terrorism Law that will not be too restrictive to security forces but has more teeth to prevent or counter terrorism," he said. Robina Asido/DMS