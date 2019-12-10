Malacanang lauded on Monday Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados for representing the country in the Miss Universe beauty contest despite her failure to win the title.

Ganados was only able to make it to the top 20 in the annual beauty contest held in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Ms. Ganados has given pride and glory to the Filipino nation by showcasing the unique beauty and talent of the Filipina," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

"Her experience in joining the prestigious beauty pageant should add further to her development as a beauty queen. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors," he added.

Ganados won the Best in National Costume special award.

During the event, while Miss Universe host Steve Harvey announced that it was Ganados who won the special award, it was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon, wearing her national costume, standing beside him on the stage.

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi succeeded Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, a Filipina. She bested 89 other contestants for the title. Celerina Monte/DMS