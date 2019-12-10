Amid the recent pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte about his openness on possible revival of peace talks with the communists, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he will not recommend a holiday ceasefire with them.

“No, we will not recommend a ceasefire,” Lorenzana said on Monday.

“We also (did) not recommend it last year. But the main reason is that we are the only one who visibly adheres with the ceasefire,” he added.

However, Lorenzana said that he will only agree with a declaration of ceasefire if the rebels will stop their illegal and violent activities.

“While the NPA may not attack our troops but they are free to do their other works such recovering barangays, recruit new fighters, increase their militias, extort from businesses. If they stop these activities we may agree to a ceasefire,” he said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that he is sending Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to The Netherlands to talk to Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison for a possible revival of peace negotiation. Robina Asido/DMS