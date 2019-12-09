The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the newly-launched Cavite-Metro Manila Ferry Boat service will provide a month of free ride that will start Monday.

Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said Seaborne Shipping Company Inc. and Shogun Ships Co. Inc. agreed to provide free rides for the public from Manila to Cavite and vice versa from December 9, 2019 to January 9, 2020.

“With the water jeepney, the current three to four hours trip from Manila to Cavite and vice versa will only take 15 to 20 minutes,” she said.

The Cavite-Metro Manila Ferry boat service was launched in a ceremony at the Cavite City Hall on Sunday morning.

Libiran said present during the ceremony were DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade, Samar Rep. Edgar Sarmiento, Cavite Rep, Francis Gerald Abaya, Marina OIC Administrator Narciso Vingson Jr., Philippine Port Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Vice Admiral Joel Garcia.

The ferry boat will load passengers from Cultural Center of the Philippines Port and Lawton to Cavite City port terminal and vice versa from 6 am to 6:50 pm daily.

The fare for the ferry boat service ranges from P200 to P160 for adult to P160 to P128 for students, P143 to P114 for senior citizen and persons with disability and P125 to P80 for children aged four to 11 years old.

Libiran said two ferry boats will initially be used during the one month of free ride. One of the boats can accommodate 28 passengers while the other can carry 57 people.

She said two to three more boats will be added later. Robina Asido/DMS