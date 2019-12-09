President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday encouraged Filipinos to work in solidarity to build a progressive, prosperous and inclusive nation as the country is celebrating the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

“May you be inspired by the Immaculate Conception to continue fostering peace and understanding among every citizen regardless of their faith or creed. It is my hope that you will remain committed in realizing genuine and lasting change so that everyone may attain their hopes and dreams,” Duterte said.

“As you embody her holy example in your daily lives, I encourage you to work in solidarity to build a progressive, prosperous and inclusive nation,” he added.

He said he hopes Mary’s “selfless service and devotion to her family and absolute faith in the Almighty lights the path for all of us to overcome trying times.”

“I join the entire Filipino Catholic community in celebrating the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary,” he said.

“The Blessed Virgin Mary’s exemplary life of piety and virtue honored today by our Catholic faithful nourishes the spirituality of our people as they in turn become agents of compassion and justice in our society,” he added.

Duterte on 2017 signed Republic Act No. 10966 declaring December 8 a special non-working holiday to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Ella Dionisio/DMS