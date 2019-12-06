President Rodrigo Duterte expressed satisfaction on Thursday over the response of the various government agencies during the recent onslaught of Typhoon "Tisoy."

In a situation briefing in Albay province, one of the typhoon-hit provinces, Duterte said the government agencies apparently knew what to do before the typhoon hit, when it made a landfall, during the entire crisis and after.

"So I am more than satisfied by the response," he said.

Duterte ordered the Departments of Social Welfare, Health, and Trade and Industry, among others to submit their respective report so that the government could prepare the necessary funding.

"This time, if there’s an available money, we can get it from the budget office," he said.

Death toll from "Tisoy" has risen to 18, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture sectors have reached to P2.6 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Celerina Monte/DMS