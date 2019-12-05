The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said they recommended the lifting of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said they submitted their recommendation to the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

“Based on security assessment, prevailing law and order, and steady decrease of crime incidents in Mindanao, the PNP confirms its recommendation submitted to the Department of National Defense and the Department of Interior and Local Government, and concurs with the AFP assessment, for the lifting of martial law and that it may no longer be extended beyond the authorized period,” Banac said.

On 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 216 declaring martial law and suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the whole of Mindanao.

The extension of martial law is set to expire on December 31. Ella Dionisio/DMS