President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized the grant of P10,000 service recognition incentive to government employees for this year.

According to Administrative Order No. 19, which was signed on December 2, the one-time incentive will be received by the following personnel in the executive department:

Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges and government-owned or -controlled corporations, occupying regular, contractual or casual positions; and

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense, and uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology under the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Bureau of Corrections under the Department of Justice, the Philippine Coast Guard under the Department of Transportation, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The incentive shall only be received by the civilian personnel occupying regular, contractual or casual positions; still in the government service as of Nov. 30, 2019; and those who have rendered at least four months of service as of November 30.

The employees who have rendered less than four months of service as of November 30 shall be entitled to a pro-rated share of the incentive.

Only employees who have not received any additional year-end benefit in Fiscal Year 2019 over and above the benefit authorized under Republic Act No. 6686, as amended by RA No. 8441, are entitled to receive the incentive.

Also excluded from the grant of incentive are those engaged without an employer-employee relationship and whose compensations are not funded from personnel services appropriations/budgets.

The AO said that the legislative and judicial departments and other offices vested with fiscal autonomy may also grant one-time incentives to their employees.

As for the employees in local government units, including those in barangays, the AO said the incentive grant shall be determined by their respective council depending on their financial capability at a uniform rate not exceeding P10,000.

The local water districts could also grant the incentive to their employees to be determined by the Board of Directors.

The NGAs and GOCCs exempted from the coverage of RA No. 6758, as amended, may also grant the incentive.

The payment of the incentive to all qualified government employees shall not be earlier than December 20 this year. Celerina Monte/DMS