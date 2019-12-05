The Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday the initial damage to agriculture sector by Typhoon "Tisoy" reached around P532 million.

In a statement as of 12 noon, the DA said Calabarzon and Bicol Region incurred P531.61 million of damage with volume of production loss at 18,455 metric tons, affecting 14,637 hectares and 3,808 farmers.

Affected crops were rice, corn, and high-value crops, it said.

The DA, however, assured there are available bags of seeds, which could be distributed to affected farmers who are ready to replant.

In Calabarzon or Region IV-A, DA said that there are available 3,230 bags of rice seed reserves.

In Region 5 or Bicol, there are available 3,165 bags of rice seeds, 2,632 bags of corn seeds, and 322 kilograms of vegetable seeds.

"The monitoring and field validation of the affected areas are currently being conducted by the concerned DA RFOs (Regional Field Offices)," the agriculture department said.

As of 11 am, the state weather forecasting agency said "Tisoy" slightly weakened as it moved west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea.

All tropical cyclone wind signals were lifted. Celerina Monte/DMS