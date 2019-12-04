Two persons died in Oriental Mindoro while a man died after being electrocuted while he was fixing his roof before Typhoon 'Tisoy' arrived in Camarines Sur, officials said Tuesday.

Oriental Mindoro Gov, Bonz Dolor told reporters in a phone patch interview wo people died due to falling branch and debris in municipalities of Baco and Pinamalayan.

“The 69-year-old came from the municipality of Baco. He’s doing clearing earlier when the branch of the tree he is clearing fell. The other one was inside his house when it collapsed. He’s from Pinamalayan,” Dolor said.

Dolor said they have yet to confirm the identity of the second fatality.

In a report by the Bicol regional police, the body of a victim identified as Marco Paulo Ursua was discovered at the canal around 12 pm Monday in Barangay Loba-loba, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

Investigation by Libmanan police said Ursua was preparing his roof for the incoming typhoon when a mangled electrical wire made contact with the galvanized iron roof. He was electrocuted and his body was thrown into a canal.

As of Tuesday night, 'Tisoy' maintains strength as it moved westward to towards Mindoro Strait. It had winds of 130 kph and gusts of 160 kph as it moved at 25 kph per hour

State weather forecasters said between Tuesday night to Wednesday frequent to continuous heavy rains are expected over Quezon and Rizal.

Occasional to frequent heavy rains will be expected over Mindoro Provinces, rest of Calabarzon, Marinduque, and Romblon, forecasters said,. Intermittent heavy rains over Calamian Islands, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region, they added.

Dolor said heavy rainfall and strong winds were felt in the province earlier.

There is no electricity in the province but distribution of relief goods is ongoing for around 20,000 evacuees, he added.

“There are no more rains but there are still gustiness,” Dolor said. Ella Dionisio and Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS