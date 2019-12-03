The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday urged the public to report to the nearest police station any reported abductions before posting it on social media.

In an interview with reporters at Camp Crame, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said all they are still verifying all allegations about a white van who abducts people around Metro Manila.

“We would like to inform the public about alleged abduction of teenagers circulating on social media. These are all fake news and there are still no basis and not yet validated,” Banac said.

“But we would like to appeal to all concerned victims or families of the victims to go to the nearest police stations so that this could be investigated and we should not upload it immediately (online),” he added.

After reports of nine missing people from Pasay City, a lot of videos and posts on social media are circulating about kidnappers who abduct people to sell their organs.

“The PNP is still validating this report,” Banac said.

“The local police are now investigating those reports with CCTV footage… these are all isolated incidents… this does not show the entire situation in Metro Manila,” he added.

Banac remind the public that if the information will be spread through online, it could be considered as baseless and disinformation.

He also warned those people who are posting fake news to sow fear to the public.

“Let’s wait for the statement of the investigation task force who is the one validating the reports,” he said.

Banac assured the family of those who are victimized that justice will be served and the PNP will make those responsible pay for their actions. Ella Dionisio/DMS