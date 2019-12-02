?Typhoon “Tisoy” is expected to make a landfall in Bicol region between Monday night and early Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Tisoy with international name Kammuri, was last spotted at at 595 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 km/h. It was moving west at 20 km/h.

The weather disturbance is expected to be 190 km east of Virac, Catanduanes by Monday afternoon and at the vicinity of Tayabas, Quezon by Tuesday afternoon.

Tisoy is seen to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday afternoon.

“Between Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning, continuous heavy to intense rains are expected over Bicol Region. Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Samar provinces, and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley,” Pagasa said.

By Tuesday and Wednesday morning, frequent to continuous heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Aklan, Capiz, northern portion of Antique, and the rest of Luzon

“Possible Storm Surge height in surge prone areas: more than 3 meters over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur; up to 3 meters over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Albay, Quezon, and Sorsogon,” Pagasa added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 was raised over Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar.

While Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 was hoisted over Aurora, eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City, Cabiao, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Mamerto Natividad, General Tinio, Jaen, Laur, Pantabangan, Peñaranda, Rizal, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa), Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Island, Marinduque, and Romblon Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City), Northern and Metro Cebu, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island.

“TCWS No. 1 may be raised over the rest of Nueva Ecija, southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya and Zambales, Bataan, Quirino, Pampanga, Tarlac, eastern portion of Pangasinan, and Calamian Islands in the next bulletin,” Pagasa said. Ella Dionisio/DMS