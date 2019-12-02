Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Sunday admitted being “negative” over the use of Filipino band Hotdog’s “Manila” song during the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games' opening ceremony.

“They are carrying a Philippine flag, right? Why would you play the song Manila?,” Duterte-Carpio posted on her Instagram which has already 19,000 likes as of posting.

The city mayor even asked if Lapu-Lapu, which is one of the country’s national heroes, died for Manila only.

“Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Let’s not make its upbeat danceable song as an excuse,” she said.

“We should be inclusive when we want to encourage our countrymen to cheer. Yes, I’m nega(tive), why? I am a Filipino but I don't have one drop of Tagalog blood in me. Pure Vismin (Visayas-Mindanao) by birth and Ilocos by marriage,” she added.

The song “Manila” was used during the parade of the Philippine delegates and athletes at the opening of the SEA Games in Philippine Arena, Bulacan on Saturday night.

For the part of Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), Attorney Jarie Osias said the song represented Manila as the capital of the Philippines.

“That song was representative of Manila as the capital of the Philippines. No one was disputing that. In fact, it’s a representative of our country because when we talk about Manila as a capital, they are talking about the Philippines,” Osias said in an interview over ANC.

“So when we welcome someone in Manila, it means we are welcoming everyone in the Philippines,” he added.

Osias said all of the country’s features were well represented during the opening ceremony.

“It featured our traditional culture, traditional dances, even our traditional martial arts, arnis. It was well represented as well as various cultures all over the region,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS