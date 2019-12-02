まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,610
$100=P5,040

12月2日のまにら新聞から

Palace condoles with Japanese people for death of ex-PM Nakasone

［ 119 words｜2019.12.2｜英字 ］

Malacañang on Sunday expressed its sincere condolences to the Japanese government and its people for the passing of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone at the age of 101.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Nakasone was a great friend of the Philippines.

“He was conferred the Order of Sikatuna with the rank of Grand Collar (Raja) in 1983 for his contribution in strengthening Philippines-Japan diplomatic ties,” Panelo said.

“As tributes pour to honor the life and legacy of the late Japanese leader, we pray that the Almighty grant Mr. Nakasone eternal repose as he rests in happiness and peace,” he added.

Nakasone, Japan's prime minister from 1982 to 1987, died last Friday in a Tokyo hospital. Ella Dionisio/DMS