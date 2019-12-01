South Korea's chief of naval operations visited Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila last Friday.

Admiral Sim Seung-Sob on Friday arrived as part of his two-day official visit. He was given arrival honors by the Philippine Navy as he paid a courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command, Vice Admiral Robert Emperedad.

Sim, in his speech, conveyed his appreciation towards the Philippine Navy's effort to maintain a good relationship with the South Korean Navy.

He also highlighted the importance of naval cooperation and coordination between the two countries. He described his visit as "an opportunity to further enhance the relationship between the two Navies."

Emperedad acknowledged their partnership with the South Korean Navy as a "strategic and beneficial to the modernization efforts of the Philippine Navy."

Sim will lay a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. He will also pay a courtesy call to the South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS