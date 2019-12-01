Typhoon Kammuri has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday afternoon and was renamed as ''Tisoy'', the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to the weather bureau, ''Tisoy'' entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 4 pm.

As of 5 pm, Pagasa said ''Tisoy'' was last located at 1,165 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. It has maximum winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and gusts of 185 kilometers per hour.

''Tisoy'' was monitored moving southwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 over Eastern Samar and eastern section of Northern Samar including Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig and Las Navas.

Winds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour and intermittent rains are expected to affect the mentioned areas in at least 36 hours.

"Rainfall outlook for Monday: occasional to frequent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Samar provinces, and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon," said Pagasa.

"Rainfall outlook for Tuesday : Frequent to continuous heavy rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over the rest of Luzon," it added.

Residents in these areas, including those who reside in flood and landslide-prone areas, are advised to take precautionary measures and are urged by Pagasa to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

Sea travels are not advised over the seaboards of areas under the tropical cyclone wind signal, northern and western seaboards pf Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS