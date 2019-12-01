Authorities on Saturday seized more than P400 million worth of illegal drugs in Las Pinas.

In a police report, around P455,6 million worth of shabu was seized during a joint operation by the Philippine National Police - Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-PDEG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Las Pinas police.

Police said the 65 packs of illegal drugs were stuffed inside a Chinese tea bag and weighed around 67 kilograms.

The illegal drugs was confiscated in Unit B, Lot 27 Block 5 at the Golden Acres Subdivision. The operation was a result of a call made by the apartment owner named as Maria Clavio. Authorities said Clavio reported an alleged illegal drugs hidden in the apartment by her tenant.

Clavio identified the tenant as Melanie Salem, who according to the police is the live-in partner of Joel Bustamante - an illegal drug suspect nabbed last Wednesday. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/ DMS