President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to reflect on Andres Bonifacio's patriotism in commemoration of the national hero's 156th birthday anniversary.

In his message on Saturday, Duterte paid tribute to Bonifacio by remembering him through his legacy of fighting for the Filipinos' freedom which has awakened and built the nation.

"Up to this day, we are challenged to continue his revolution as we liberate ourselves from corruption, criminality, terrorism, illegal drugs, and other ills that continue to plague our society," said Duterte.

"Even in death, his great sacrifice persists to ignite the spark of meaningful change so that we can bring this nation he had left behind to greater heights," he added.

Duterte asked the nation to embody the teaching by Bonifacio, Father of the Philippine Revolution, to stand against oppressors through fulfilling civic duties.

"It is through Andres Bonifacio's courage and selflessness that we have become an independent and vibrant nation that advances ever forwards to the future. I urge everyone to emulate his love for country in our endeavors as we bring to life the strong and progressive Philippines that he had envisioned for us all," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS