An ''undetermined number of passengers'' were hurt after two buses carrying athletes and delegates from Laos and Vietnam met an accident while they are on their way to Philippine Arena for the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, police said.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, the Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson, said the incident transpired around 4:25 pm in front of Petron Bocaue South Bound, Bocaue, Bulacan.

“While both vehicles traversing southbound lane of NLEX ( North Luzon Expressway) going to Philippine Arena and upon reaching the said place, the vehicle of Vietnam accidentally hit and bumped the vehicle of Laos which caused minor injuries to still undetermined number of passengers and unestimated damages,” Banac said.

Banac said the case is under investigation.

Earlier, Philippine South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) spokesperson Jarie Osias told reporters a private car in front of the Laos' delegation bus suddenly stopped making the other delegates' bus bumped on them.

Osias said no one was hurt from the accident.

"It was reported that everyone is safe... they just stopped to check on their conditions. They are okay but the window was shattered," Osias said.

"A medical ambulance is included on their convoy to check on them," he said.

The opening of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is set Saturday night at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to lead the ceremony. Ella Dionisio/DMS