Malacañang shrugged off on Monday the statement of Vice President Leni Robredo that she would disclose in the coming days her findings on the Duterte administration's war on illegal drugs.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Robredo could do whatever "pleases" her.

"Anything that she claims she has discovered was accessed to her. She was precisely appointed, apart from giving her the opportunity to assist in the campaign against illegal drugs, to let her know that everything in the drug was and is transparent," he said.

Before he left for South Korea, President Rodrigo Duterte fired on Sunday night Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs after about two weeks since she accepted the former's offer to be the anti-drug czar.

The vice president said in the coming days, she would give a report to the nation regarding what she had "discovered and her recommendations" regarding the war on drugs.

She said even if she was fired as ICAD co-chair, her determination to help address the drug problem would continue.

Panelo insisted that Robredo was fired for "incompetence, in addition to her failure to introduce new measures she claimed she had, as against what she claimed to be ineffective method in fighting the drug menace. Tinimbang siya ngunit kulang (She was weighed but still lacking)." Celerina Monte/DMS