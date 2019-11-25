The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Saturday said 10 individuals were held for vaping in public places since President Rodrigo Duterte made a verbal order early this week to arrest "violators."

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting NCRPO director, said those who were apprehended came from Sta. Cruz and Malate, Manila and Makati City through the conduct of police mobilized patrol.

Those who were arrested, however, were released after their gadgets for vaping were confiscated and the incidents were recorded in the blotter books, he said.

"As per the pronouncement of our Honorable President and per directive from the National headquarters, we have placed the ban on importation and use of vapes among our top priorities," Sinas said.

"In the enforcement thereof, we are bound to ensure that all violators will be arrested and properly recorded in the blotter book," he added.

Sinas assured that all confiscated or seized items will be accounted and disposed properly.

The NCRPO chief said coordination is underway with Local Government Units (LGUs) and other concerned agencies like malls and vape store owners to ensure implementation of said directives.

"We will be implementing No Vape Zone in our camp and I already directed all NCRPO personnel to refrain from violating the provisions of this issuance," Sinas said.

On November 19, Duterte issued a verbal order to ban importation of e-cigarettes or vaping materials and to arrest all those who would be caught vaping in public places.

Initially, the President, a lawyer by profession, said an executive order would be issued regarding the ban. But later, he said he did not need to issue an EO as nicotine, which he indicated could be found in e-cigarettes, is prohibited already under Philippine law.

But some quarters, including lawmakers and lawyers, have said that a law is needed to enforce the ban on vaping. Ella Dionisio/DMS